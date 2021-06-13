Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy met Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

A range of issues pertaining to internal security, law and order management, and public welfare in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was discussed during the meeting, according to an official release.

Discussion regarding the functioning of the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Covid hospital in Jammu and Srinagar was also held.

The Lt Governor expressed his gratitude towards the Ministry of Home Affairs for extending necessary interventions for the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reddy also shared his views with Sinha about the present developmental and security scenario in the Union Territory. (ANI)

