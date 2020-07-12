Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 12 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday conducted a review meeting with Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state-level banks.

Speaking to ANI G.Kishan Reddy said, "As cases are increasing in Hyderabad and other districts in the state, I have been visiting different COVID test centres in the City, meeting doctors, patients, and para medical staff."

"During this Coronavirus Pandemic, people are losing jobs and getting unemployed. Under the 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' package, the poor is given rice and related to it I had called for a meeting with FCI to review if the rice is reaching the needy. Along with this, a state-level banks meeting was also conducted to take a review regarding the loans by banks," the MoS Home said.

Earlier in the day, G Kishan Reddy visited Gandhi Hospital, the largest dedicated COVID-19 facility in Hyderabad. (ANI)

