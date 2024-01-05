Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 5 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi on Friday visited a sculpture workshop at Nazrul Kalakshetra Art Gallery in the district of Agartala.

The Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture visited the sculpture workshop during her 2-day-visit in Tripura.

The workshop was organised by the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Culture and implemented by the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC).

Speaking to the media at the event, the Culture Minister lauded the work done by the artists in Tripura at the sculpture workshop and said, "Very very proud of the work that has been done during the Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The whole country came together to celebrate. All those who mattered, all those who made sacrifices for the well-being of this nation."

"During this period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has guided all of us by saying that "all that is good in India, all that India stands for, all the unsung heroes and all that is worthy of celebration needs to be celebrated. Their history and deeds need to inspire the rest of the Indians," Lekhi added.

"We all are very proud of the artists of Tripura. Proud of their artistry, skills and creativity. This is the first time the artists of Tripura received the opportunity to have received the platform to showcase their skills," the Minister added.

Earlier, Minister Lekhi interacted with the self-help groups of the Unakoti district in Tripura and said, "I am very happy to know that many of them have become Lakhpati Didi's of the area after receiving loans from the Central government to start their businesses."

Lekhi also paid a visit to a house among many, built under the PM-AWAS Yojana in the Unakoti district. "The people of Tripura are very happy with the rapid development in the state with double engine ki sarkar," she posted on X. (ANI)

