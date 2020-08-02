Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Rajasthan state cabinet on Sunday approved an amendment in the Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules, 2010.

Candidates from the most backward class (MBC), including Gurjars, will now get five per cent reservation in Rajasthan Judicial Services instead of the earlier one per cent, a press statement from Rajasthan government said.

The press statement said, "On Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's initiative, the state cabinet has approved to give 5 per cent reservation in Rajasthan Judicial Services to most backward classes including Gurjars instead of one per cent by making amendments in the Rajasthan Judicial Services, Rules 2010." (ANI)

