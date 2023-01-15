New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Most of the Opposition parties have decided to oppose the Election Commission's proposal on remote electronic voting machine (RVM) as it is sketchy and not concrete, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Sunday.

He made the remarks after a meeting of Opposition parties that was attended by leaders of the Congress, JD(U), CPI, CPI(M), National Conference, JMM among others.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023: Adequate Precautions Taken to Ensure Smooth R-Day Celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir, Says Army Officer.

Singh said there are huge political anomalies in the proposal for remote voting machine with things like the definition of migrant labourers not clear.

The meeting came a day before the Election Commission showcases the remote electronic voting machine (RVM) prototype for migrant voters to representatives of political parties.

Also Read | Mayawati Says BSP to Go It Alone in Assembly, 2024 Lok Sabha Elections; Calls for Return to Ballot Paper.

The poll panel has invited eight recognised national parties and 57 recognised state parties for a demonstration on Monday morning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)