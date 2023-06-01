New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): A mother and daughter were found dead inside their apartment in the Krishna Nagar area of the national capital, police said on Wednesday.

Police said they recieved a PCR call at 8 pm about a foul smell emanating from the flat and a team was rushed to the spot.

Also Read | Ukraine Updates: Zelenskyy Praises Germany’s ‘determination’.

Rohit Meena, DCP Shahdara, said, "We were informed about a foul smell coming from a first-floor apartment at Krishna Nagar E block at 8 pm. A police team rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of a 65-year-old woman and her 36-year-old daughter from inside the flat. Prima facie, it appears that a third person known to the deceased might have been inside the apartment. We are probing all angles."

The deceased were identified as Rajrani and her daughter Ginni Karar.

Also Read | Ukraine Updates: Zelenskyy Praises Germany’s ‘determination’.

The police informed that the house in which bodies were found had a twin locking system, one at the main entrance gate and another at the main door which could be opened only on authorisation.

"We have obtained vital clues and an investigation is underway. We are conducting raids through multiple teams and the matter is being investigated from all angles," the DCP added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)