Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) The motion of thanks to the Governor's address moved in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday had a reference to Governor RN Ravi not reading out the full address on February 12 and the 'agony' caused by it.

Moving the motion, ruling DMK legislator R Rajendran said: "That this House records its agony for the act of Governor who read only the first page and included some phrases on his own, in the Governor's Address containing 46 pages, which was approved by the Government of Tamil Nadu and circulated in the Assembly.

That the members of the Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly are grateful to the Governor for the Address, recorded in the House on the 12th February, 2024."

The motion was seconded by Poondi Kalaivanan (DMK) and discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address commenced in the House.

