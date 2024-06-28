Sasaram (Bihar) [India], June 28 (ANI): In an incident reported in Sasaram on Friday night, three bike riders opened fire on patrolling constables in the Darigaon area during a check.

One constable was injured in the firing, police officials stated.

Also Read | PV Narasimha Rao Birth Anniversary: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Pays Homage to Former Indian PM on His 103rd Birth Anniversary.

According to the Superintendent of Police, "Last night, in the Darigaon Police Station area, three unidentified motorcycle-borne criminals opened fire at the bike patrolling constables during a routine check. One police constable was shot in the hand during the firing."

"A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate further into the case. We request the public to share any relevant information they may have," the police further stated.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 28 2024: Know Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Earlier, on June 19, Bihar Land Reforms and Revenue Minister Dilip Jaiswal announced that the state government had decided to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Bihar Police in every district of the state.

The Special Investigation Teams will be empowered to shoot on sight those who are found roaming with illegal firearms.

Addressing a public meeting in Purnia, he said, "The Bihar government has decided that an SIT will be formed in each district. Those criminals who roam around with rifles and guns will be shot on sight. No criminal will be spared."

Earlier in New Delhi, on June 19, a shooting incident occurred at a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden, resulting in one fatality. The police reported that over 10 rounds were fired at around 9:45 PM. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)