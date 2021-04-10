Thane, Apr 10 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was injured after falling into a 10-feet deep dry well while riding his motorcycle on Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane district early on Saturday, police said.

The man, Raja Murugesan, was rescued by teams of police and fire brigade, Santosh Kadam, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), said.

"The incident occurred near Nagla Bunder police chowkie close to Bhayandar Pada around 1 am. He fell into the dry well located along the road and suffered severe head injuries," he said.

After being rescued, the man was admitted to a local hospital, Kadam said.

