Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission and Jammu & Kashmir SEC to bolster the process of urban body polls in the union territory, according to an official release.

The 31st National Conference of State Election Commissioners is being held at Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district from March 1 to March 4. National and international experts gave presentations in the National Conference on various topics related to smooth and convenient elections.

Also Read | Bihar: Mithila Express Narrowly Escapes Derailment in Motihari As Bike Stuck Between Rail Tracks; Train Driver Applies Emergency Brakes (Watch Video).

Under the MoU signed on the third day of the Conference on Monday, Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) will assist in bolstering the process of urban body elections to be held in Jammu and Kashmir. The MP SEC will provide 7,000 EVMs and other equipment in the upcoming urban body elections to be held in Jammu and Kashmir as well as provide training to the polling staff.

Along with this, the efforts will be made to implement the innovations made in Madhya Pradesh in Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, it will help in adopting the process of paperless booths at selected booths as a pilot project. In the presence of State Election Commissioner Manoj Srivastava, the MoU was signed by Secretary Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission Abhishek Singh and Secretary Jammu & Kashmir State Election Commission Sushil Kumar.

Also Read | Budaun Shocker: Sambhal Man Shot Dead While Finalizing Groom for Sister's Marriage in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Sushil Kumar extended gratitude to the State Election Commissioner of Madhya Pradesh for the MoU, stating that it will help in conducting smooth urban body elections in their state.

During the conference, Director of ICPS (International Centre for Parliamentary Studies) London, Arvind Venkataraman expressed his views on the topic of "Recognising India's role as a global leader in elections and electoral diplomacy".

He highlighted the process of using an electoral manager, AI tools like e-learning and blockchain for simplification of the election process in a country with a large democratic system like India.

Sales Director APAC Turkey Mehmet Burak gave his presentation on the action plan for remote voter registration and online voting. He gave information on the process of voter registration through digital process and identification of voters through biometrics.

He further spoke about the process of conducting online voting in a safe, convenient and transparent manner. A demo of voter registration application in Canada, Benin was also presented on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)