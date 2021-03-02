New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV) and the wife of late Vice Admiral K K Nayyar signed a memorandum of understanding to pledge Rs 2 crore for welfare schemes run by the armed forces, a statement said on Monday.

The main objective of the MoU is to facilitate various welfare schemes instituted for kin of service personnel who died in line of duty.

Veena Nayyar, wife of former Navy vice chief K K Nayyar, presented a cheque of Rs 2 crore to three services and it was received by Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Army chief Gen M M Naravane and Air Marshall V P S Rana, the air officer incharge of administration at Army headquarters in New Delhi.

The welfare schemes include education scholarships and computer grant for wards and widows of deceased service personnel, grant for higher education of widows and marriage grant for widows and daughters.

The DIAV is one of the primary organisations of the Army that looks after rehabilitation and welfare of the families of service personnel who have died in line of duty.

The DIAV has disbursed approximately Rs 8 crore to about 76,000 beneficiaries over the past 20 years towards various welfare schemes. PTI

