Saharanpur (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) Due to heavy rainfall on the Shivalik hills, mountain debris fell on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway in Saharanpur district, disrupting vehicular traffic for hours , police said on Saturday.

The debris fell in the middle of the road on the highway between Dat Kali Mandir and Mohand due to which vehicles had to be stopped on both sides and long queues of vehicles were formed, Saharanpur Superintendent of Police (City) Rajesh Kumar told PTI.

Police of Biharigarh police station and that of Mohand outpost organized the traffic and JCB machines were deployed to clear the road for restoring the movement of vehicles after hours, the SP said.

Additional District Magistrate (Finance) Rajneesh Kumar Singh said due to heavy rains on Shivalik hills for several days, rainy rivers in the Ghad area and its surrounding areas are in spate.

Referring to the information received on social media, the ADM said that the connectivity of dozens of villages falling in the Ghad area has been cut off from the district and tehsil headquarters.

He appealed to the general public not to cross the rainy rivers by risking their lives and to contact the control room of the District Disaster Management Authority for relief and rescue in case of emergency.

