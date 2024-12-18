Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): The Adventure Tour Operator Association (ATOA) Mountain Search and Rescue Team successfully conducted a high-risk rescue operation at Jogini Falls in Vashisht, saving the life of a Sri Lankan national who had fallen off a cliff while trekking on Tuesday.

A member of the rescue team said, "Today, a distress call was received from Jogani Waterfall, in which it was found that there was a 25-year-old citizen of Sri Lanka who fell from a cliff and was rescued by the team of Adventure Tour Operators Association and we have just admitted him to the hospital in Manali."

The rescue team received a distress call at 3 pm and sprang into action, with the first responder reaching the location within 40 minutes. The team, equipped with specialized cliff rescue gear and trained in advance wilderness first aid, stabilized the injured person and carefully placed him on a rescue stretcher.

The rescue team then carried the stretcher up a 90-degree cliff and down the mountain, finally reaching the road in Bahang. An ambulance, which had been put on standby by the ATOA team, rushed the injured person to the Civil Hospital in Manali, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

The ATOA Mountain Search and Rescue Team's prompt and professional response to the emergency situation has been widely praised and serves as a testament to the team's dedication to saving lives in the Himalayas. (ANI)

