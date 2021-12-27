Paradip (Odisha) [India], December 27 (ANI): The movement of 20 Bangladeshi nationals who are stranded at Paradip Fishing Harbour. is being verified, said the Additional SP, Paradip, Charan Sethi.

Speaking to ANI, Sethi said, "About 20 people suspected to be Bangladeshis arrived at Paradip Fishing Harbour. We are verifying their movement; their motor boat engine reportedly was out of order. With the help of some boatmen here, they were rescued."

Sethi said, "We are verifying their movement whether they are genuine or not."

Fifteen mobile phones have been confiscated from them, according to the Paradip Marine Police.

The Bangladeshi nationals had left their country on December 9 and their boat was damaged by the storm after two days on December 11.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

