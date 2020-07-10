Raigad, July 10: Movement on the Mumbai-Goa highway was disrupted due to a landslide at Dhamandevi village near Poladpur town in Maharashtra's Raigad district yesterday. Police and administration are working on clearing the debris from the road. Also Read | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Meet CDS General Bipin Rawat, 3 Services Chiefs on Current Situation on LAC in Eastern Ladakh Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 10, 2020.

"Mumbai-Goa Highway was closed due to landslide at Dhamandevi village near Poladpur in Maharasthra's Raigad at 9:30 pm yesterday," said Raigad Police.

According to the police, about 70 per cent debris was removed till 6:30 am today.

