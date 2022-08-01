Shivpuri, Aug 1 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was killed and seven others, including five policemen, were injured when the pilot vehicle accompanying Madhya Pradesh minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia met with an accident in Shivpuri district on Monday, an official said.

The incident occurred near Kali Pahadi area, some 65 kilometres from the district headquarters, at around 4 pm when the minister was going to Shivpuri from Jhansi, he said.

"The pilot vehicle of the minister collided with a car. One person identified as Hargovind Parihar (60), who was sitting under a tree, was killed. Five policemen in the pilot vehicle and two occupants of the car were injured and have been hospitalised," said Karaira police station official Satish Singh Chouhan.

