Bhopal, Aug 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 1,064 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections in the state to 56,864, health officials said.

The toll mounted to 1,282 with 17 more patients succumbing the the infection, they said.

Meanwhile, the health department revised Tuesday's data of total cases from 55,695 to 55,800 and of fatalities to 1,265 from 1,263, an official said.

Of the 17 deaths, three patients died in Indore, while two each succumbed in Bhopal, Jabalpur and Damoh. One death each occurred in Gwalior, Morena, Sagar, Vidisha, Chhatarpur, Hoshangabad, Satna and Harda, officials said.

A total of 936 persons were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 43,246.

At 187, Indore reported the highest number of cases, followed by 129 new infections in Bhopal, 117 cases in Jabalpur and 102 cases in Gwalior.

Indore's total caseload now reached 11,860 while the death toll is 371.

Bhopal's tally of cases rose to 9,670 and the fatality count to 266, officials said.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 4,450 and 3,456, respectively.

At 3,199, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state while Bhopal has 1,549 such cases.

The state has 4,677 active containment zones at present.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 56,864, New cases 1,064, Death toll 1,282, Recovered 43,246 Active cases 12,336, Total number of tested people 12,48,021.

