Bhopal, Oct 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 1,222 new coronavirus cases, which pushed its caseload to 1,59,158, while 18 fatalities took the death toll to 2,753, a health official said.

1,434 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,42,707.

Three patients died in Bhopal, two in Harda and one each in Indore, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Dhar, Shahdol, Betul, Chhindwara, Sehore, Damoh, Balaghat, Khandwa, Anuppur and Chhatarpur, the official said.

"Of the 1,222 new cases, Indore accounted for 312, Bhopal 231, Jabalpur 58 and Gwalior 49. The number of cases in Indore rose to 31,408, including 655 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 22,167 with 444 fatalities. Jabalpur and Gwalior have recorded 12,068 and 11,807 cases, respectively," he added.

Indore now has 3,772 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior is 1,935, 852 and 462, respectively.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,59,158, new cases 1,222, death toll 2,753, recovered 1,42,707, active cases 13,698, number of people tested so far 25,60,849.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)