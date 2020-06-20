Bhopal, Jun 20 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 11,724 on Saturday with 142 new patients, including 42 in Indore, coming to light since previous evening.

Six coronavirus patients died during this period, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 501, health officials said.

Indore reported the highest 42 cases, followed by Bhopal which reported 20.

Four patients died in Indore and one each in Bhopal and Harda.

On the other hand, no new coronavirus case was reported from 25 of 52 districts since Friday evening.

Coronavirus cases have been reported from all 52 districts, but five of them did not have any active case on Saturday, officials said.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose to 4,288 and death toll to 193.

Bhopal has reported 2,457 COVID-19 patients including 78 who succumbed to the infection.

There are 1,069 active containment zones in the state at present. On Saturday, 132 persons were discharged from the hospitals after recovery.

Coronavirus figures for MP are as follows: Total cases 11,724, active cases 2,343, new cases 142, death toll 501, recovered 8,880, total number of people tested 2,90,831. PTI

