India News | MP: 144 Liters of Illegal Liquor Seized from Car Parked at Govt Hospital in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police seized 144 litres of illegal country-made liquor worth around Rs 4.5 lakh from a four-wheeler parked in the parking lot of a superspeciality hospital, part of Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital in Indore district, a police officer said.

According to ACP Sayogitaganj Tushar Singh, police received a tip-off that illegal liquor was being transported in a vehicle parked at the hospital premises. Acting on the information, a police team reached the spot, searched the vehicle and seized the country-made liquor.

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"Information was received from an informant that illegal liquor was being transported from a vehicle in the parking lot of a superspeciality hospital, part of MYH. Currently, there are 16 crates of liquor in the vehicle. Upon investigation, the information was found to be true. When the guards and employees were asked about the owner of the four-wheeler vehicle, none gave a satisfactory response regarding the car owner," said Tushar Singh, ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police), Sayogitaganj.

He added that upon completing the legal formalities, the vehicle was searched and 16 crates of country-made liquor was found in it.

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"Nearly 144 litres of liquor were seized from the vehicle, with a total value of Rs 4.5 lakh and the vehicle was also confiscated. During the vehicle search, PAN card and driving license was also recovered and it matched with the vehicle owner as per information collected from the registration number of the vehicle. The vehicle belongs to a young man named Rohit Pawar (22), a resident of Pithampur," the ACP said.

Following which, prima facie a case has been registered against him under section 34(2) of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act and efforts on to nab him, the officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

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