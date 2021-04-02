Indore, Apr 2 (PTI) Police here have registered an offence against two unidentified persons for allegedly spreading confusion over the COVID-19 vaccination drive on a social networking platform, an official said on Friday.

The duo had uploaded a video on an Instagram account and created confusion over the benefits of the vaccine, the police official said.

The duo was booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) on Thursday night based on a complaint lodged by Mahendra Pathak (51), a local journalist, Tukoganj police station inspector Kamlesh Sharma said.

In the video, the accused were purportedly heard saying, "Are we guinea pigs...and rats of a laboratory?"

Sharma said efforts to identify and arrest the accused were on.

He said that prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been invoked to curb rumours and confusion on social media over the pandemic.

