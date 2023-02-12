Rajgarh, Feb 12 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others injured when a speeding truck hit their sports utility vehicle (SUV) from behind in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday evening near Narsinghgarh on National Highway no.52, an official said.

Out of the five persons travelling in the SUV, two died on the spot, while three others were injured critically, the official of Narsinghgarh police station said.

The injured persons were referred to Bhopal after initial treatment at Narsinghgarh's government hospital, he said.

The police registered a case and seized the truck, the official said, adding that search was on for its absconding driver.

