Rajgarh (MP), Aug 14 (PTI) Two prison guards have been arrested for allegedly raping and threatening the wife of an inmate of Narsinghgarh sub jail in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said on Saturday.

The two were held on Friday after the wife of the inmate, a resident of Hoshangabad who has been lodged in the sub jail for the past four years in a fake Indian currency note (FICN) case, filed a complaint, said Narsinghgarh police station in charge Ravindra Chavaria.

The woman has said the incident took place on May 1 when she went to meet her husband, the official added.

