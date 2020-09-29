Bhopal, Sep 29 (PTI) The services of two engineers of the Bhopal division of West Central Railway accused of raping a 22-year-old woman were terminated on Tuesday by higher authorities for indulging in immoral activities and violating service rules, officials said.

Junior Engineer (Carriage Wagon) Rajesh Tiwari and Senior Section Engineer (Electrical) Alok Malviya are accused of raping a 22-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh on Saturday after Tiwari befriended her on Facebook and invited her to Bhopal with the promise of a job, Bhopal Superintendent of Police (Railway) Hitesh Choudhary had said.

The incident took place after the two gave the woman a sedative-laced drink when she arrived in Bhopal to meet Tiwari for the job, police said.

The two were earlier placed under suspension by WCR authorities.

