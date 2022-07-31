Bhopal, Jul 31 (PTI) A 20-year-old student of Bhopal's prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the third floor of a hostel in the complex on Sunday evening, a police official said.

The woman, a second-year MBBS student, is a native of Ernakulam in Kerala and may have been suffering from depression, Bagsevania police station in charge Sanjeev Kumar Chowkse said.

"She jumped off the hostel in the campus at 6pm. We do not know why she took this step. No suicide note has been found and probe into the incident continues," he said.

