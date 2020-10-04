Bhopal, Oct 4 (PTI) A 20-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Bairagarh locality near Bhopal and three persons were arrested in this connection, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, police said.

“Accused Dev Singh Rathore (40) allegedly raped the woman around 8.30 pm on Saturday. He and his two friends -- Kalu Tanwani (34) and Akash Malviya (21) -- who helped him in committing the crime, were arrested on Sunday,” Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Antima Samadhiya said.

The woman's family members had filed a missing person's report at Bairagarh police station at 1.15 am Sunday after she failed to return home, the officer said.

“However, around 2.30 am, the victim came to the police station and narrated her ordeal. She said she had taken a two-wheeler from Rathore, her acquaintance, for some work on Saturday. After completing her work, she went to Rathore's place to return his vehicle,” Samadhiya added.

“However, Rathore took her to the terrace of the house and raped her there. His two friends helped him in committing the crime,” the officer said.

Based On Her Complaint, An Offence Was Registered Against The Trio Under Relevant Provisions Of The Sc/St Act, Ipc Sections 376 (Rape), 323 (Causing Hurt), 506 (Criminal Intimidation) And 34 (Common Intention) And Arrested Them, The Sdop Said.

The incident occurred a day after a 32-year-old Dalit woman committed suicide in Narsinghpur district of the state on Friday as police allegedly failed to register a case against three men, who had allegedly gang-raped her.

The Congress is set to hold a statewide silent protest against the “rising” incidents of rapes in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

