Bhopal, Mar 7 (PTI) A 20-year-old tiger died on Sunday while being treated for a variety of ailments in Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park, an official said.

The tiger, called Munna, was brought from Mandla in October, 2019 and both his legs were paralysed, he said.

"It stopped eating from March 2 and the big cat's condition deteriorated further. It was 20 years old and died of old age-related ailments. The cremation was carried out as per NTCA protocol," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)