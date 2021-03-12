Ujjain (MP), Mar 12 (PTI) A nagar parishad clerk in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh was held by Lokayukta police for allegedly accepting Rs 18,500 as bribe on behalf of a senior functionary, officials said on Friday.

Clerk Vijay Shaktawat was caught while accepting the bribe on behalf of chief municipal officer Neeta Jain, said an official.

"The bribe was demanded from a contractor to clear his deposit after completion of a civic work he had undertaken. The clerk and chief municipal official have been booked," said Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Basant Shrivastava.

In another case in Ujjain, revenue inspector Rajesh Nath was allegedly caught red-handed taking a bribe of Rs 3,000 from a man for measuring and certifying his land in Mahidpur, Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Vedansh Sharma said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)