Narsinghpur, Apr 11 (PTI) Three persons were killed after an unidentified vehicle knocked down their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Narshinghpur district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday night on National Highway No. 44, Kareli police station's inspector Anil Singhai said.

An unidentified vehicle hit the two-wheeler near a hotel, located about 18 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

The victims, identified as Rakesh Patel (35), his son Rohit (18) and another person Ayush Patel (18), died on the spot, he said.

The bodies were handed over to their relatives after post-mortem, he said.

Efforts were on to identify the offending vehicle and its driver, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)