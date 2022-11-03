Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): The names of three places in the city will be renamed and a resolution for the same has been passed at the Bhopal Municipal Council meeting on Thursday.

According to the information, Halalpur Bus Stand will be known as Hanumangarhi, Halalpur Basti will be known as Hanuman Garh and Lalghati square will be known as Shree Narayan Das Sarveshwar crossing.

Notably, Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur had given three proposals in the council meeting of Municipal Corporation Bhopal.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, "Bhopal Municipal Council deserves appreciation for this. There was a very old demand from the people of Bhopal. For 100 years people were asking what is Lal Ghati, Lal Ghati is the one that Muslim Atatai murdered innocent Nawal Shah. The blood that spilt from them made this land red, it was called Lal Ghati".

"Similarly, Halalpur was made after Halal (Kill) by calling innocent people, it became Halalpur. These were the marks of those people who used to create hatred in the people of India, used to hurt India's self-respect. The municipal council has shown nationality by taking such a decision. The names of Atatai will be changed slowly," he said.

On the other hand, Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafiz said, "There is only a short time left in the elections, that is why they are taking such decisions so that people should be misled. It would be better if development work is done there instead of the changing name. The public is understanding everything."

BJP MLA Sharam also reacted to the opposition of the Congress. He said, "If they have the guts, come and protest at the square, the public will answer." (ANI)

