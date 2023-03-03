Dhar, Mar 3 (PTI) At least 30 persons, among them 20 children, were injured when a pick-up van ferrying farm labourers overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Friday, police said.

Also Read | Gujarat: Witchcraft Practiced in Residential School in Surat To Treat Student, Government Orders Probe.

The accident occurred near Mandu town, when the pick-up van was transporting people for farm labour work in Bagdi village, Mandu police station in-charge Ravi Vaskel said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Government To Release Data on Department-Wise Carbon Emissions, Says CM MK Stalin.

As many as 30 occupants were injured and two of them are in a critical condition, he said.

The police are probing the incident, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)