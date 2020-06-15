Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | MP: 4 Kids Feared Drowned in Chattarpur River, Search Ops on

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 08:12 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | MP: 4 Kids Feared Drowned in Chattarpur River, Search Ops on

Chattarpur (MP), Jun 15 (PTI) Four children in the 12 -15 age group are feared to have drowned in a river in Bansia area of Madhya Pradesh's Chattarpur district on Monday, police said.

They went for a bath at Nehra Ghat as part of a ritual and got swept away, Lavkush Nagar Sub Divisional Officer Puran Lal Prajapati said.

Also Read | IFS Santosh Jha Appointed as India's Next Ambassador to Belgium: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

"The four have been identified as Bunda Adivasi (15), Durjan (15), Chillu and Bale, both 12. Their bodies have not been found and search operations are continuing," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement