India News | MP: 4 Kids Feared Drowned in Chattarpur River, Search Ops on

Chattarpur (MP), Jun 15 (PTI) Four children in the 12 -15 age group are feared to have drowned in a river in Bansia area of Madhya Pradesh's Chattarpur district on Monday, police said.

They went for a bath at Nehra Ghat as part of a ritual and got swept away, Lavkush Nagar Sub Divisional Officer Puran Lal Prajapati said.

Also Read | IFS Santosh Jha Appointed as India's Next Ambassador to Belgium: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

"The four have been identified as Bunda Adivasi (15), Durjan (15), Chillu and Bale, both 12. Their bodies have not been found and search operations are continuing," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)