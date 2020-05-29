India News | MP: 4 Killed, 30 Injured as Vehicle Overturns in Barwani

Barwani (MP), May 29 (PTI) Four persons were killed and 30 injured when their pick-up vehicle overturned in Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, police said.

They were returning from Rosar to Semli village after wedding rituals when the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned near Roshan Phate in Pati, Deputy Superintendent of Police Adityaraj Singh said.

"Two people died on the spot, while two died en route to the hospital. Of the 30 injured, the condition of 17 is serious. They are undergoing treatment in Pati and Barwani hospitals," a local health official said.

