Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, a police officer said on Friday.

The accused is a neighbour of the minor girl and the incident took place on Wednesday evening at around 8:30 when the victim went to play at the accused's house, the police added.

Also Read | Online Scam in Pune: Engineering Student Duped of INR 10 Lakh by Fraudsters After Promising Her a Chance To Represent India in Inter-Continental Beauty Pageant.

When the victim's mother came to know about the incident, she approached the Hanumantal police station with her daughter and lodged an FIR against the accused.

Hanumantal police station Sub Inspector (SI) Sangeeta Chaudhary told ANI, "On January 16, a complainant along with her five-year-old daughter came to the police station with a written application and lodged a complaint. She told the police that a 42-year-old man, Mohammad Islam, living in her locality exploited her daughter at his house."

Also Read | Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani To Attend US President-Elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration Ceremony.

"At around 8:30 pm on Wednesday, the minor girl went to the accused house to play as she had a friendship with the granddaughter of the accused. The granddaughter of the accused was not at home on the incident day following which, the accused assaulted the minor girl," SI Chaudhary said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections and the police arrested the accused and sent him to jail. The accused lived in the neighbourhood of the victim and both the families knew each other. Further investigation into the matter is underway, she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)