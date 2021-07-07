Indore, Jul 7 (PTI) At least 53 patients have died of Mucormycosis or black fungus infection at the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city in the last 56 days, an official said on Wednesday.

A total of 667 patients had been admitted at the MYH, the busiest hospital treating cases of black fungus, since May 13, and of these, 467 patients were discharged after the treatment, the hospital official said.

As many as 53 patients had died of the infection so far and 147 are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said.

The doctors have performed 756 surgeries of black fungus patients in the last 56 days, the official said, adding that about 94 per cent of patients had contracted the infection after recovering from COVID-19.

An analysis of this data has revealed that the mortality rate of black fungus patients at MYH stands at 8 per cent.

