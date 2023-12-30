Katni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): The ACC Higher Secondary School commemorated its 100th anniversary, marking a century of imparting quality education and shaping the lives of over 17,000 individuals in Kymore town of Katni district on Friday.

According to an official release, "Established in 1923 by C.P. Portland Cement Limited in Kymore, the school has evolved over the years, leaving a significant mark on the educational landscape of Madhya Pradesh."

The centenary celebrations, held at the ACC Gymkhana Cricket ground, were graced by Dr Priti G. Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation.

The day-long programme included the screening of a documentary showcasing the school's journey, followed by the release of souvenirs and cultural performances by the alumni.

Priti G Adani congratulated staff, students and alumni of the school on the historic occasion and said, "Education is the foundation of societal progress, and ACC Higher Secondary School's century-long legacy epitomises the transformative power of quality education. As the school marks a milestone of educational excellence, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated educators and the accomplished alumni."

"The Adani Foundation is proud to witness this momentous occasion. We look forward to contributing to the school's rich legacy and remain committed to spearheading the cause of quality education," she added.

The journey of ACC Higher Secondary School started in 1923 with just two classrooms under the leadership of Gauri Shankar Pandey, who served as its first headmaster till 1943.

Its legacy was built over the years under many other leaders, whose tenure saw significant expansions taking place. 2010 saw the construction of facilities for higher secondary students, including laboratories, a library, four classrooms and toilets.

Notable achievements by students in state merit lists highlighted the school's commitment to academic excellence. The school is continuing its upward trajectory under the leadership of Sudhanshu Mishra, who assumed the role of principal in 2017.

Reflecting on the completion of 100 years of the school, Sudhanshu Mishra said, "As we reach the incredible milestone, gratitude fills my heart. The journey, guided by dedicated educators and unwavering community support, reflects the true essence of education. Together, we've shaped generations. I would like to extend my gratitude to the Adani Foundation for spearheading the revolution we started in the pre-independence era. Now, we are all prepared to work harder for our commitment towards quality education for all."

The school takes immense pride in its distinguished alumni, including the youngest freedom fighter Mahesh Shrivastava who joined the Quit India Movement at the age of 10; retired Army officer Lieutenant Colonel Tukaram Yadav; Sanjay Mishra, secretary of the Badminton Association of India; Megha Bhatt, who worked on the Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3 projects; Dr Karuna Verma, scientist and academician who retired as Dean and Executive Councilor at Rani Durgavati University; Anil Kumar Shukla, former Chief Geologist at Coal India Ltd; and playback singer Nandita Nagjyoti.The Adani Foundation, the community support and engagement arm of the Adani Group, is dedicated to making strategic social investments to achieve sustainable outcomes throughout India.

Since 1996, the Foundation has focused on core areas including education, health, sustainable livelihood, skill development and community infrastructure.

With its strategies based on national priorities and global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Foundation is known for its innovative approach and focus on sustainability, which contributes to the well-being and wealth of communities surrounding the Adani Group's businesses and beyond.

At present, it operates in 5,753 villages across 19 states, impacting the lives of 7.3 million people. (ANI)

