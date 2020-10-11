Bhopal, Oct 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday saw 1,575 fresh coronavirus cases which pushed its caseload to 1,46,820, while 25 deaths took the toll to 2,624, a health official said.

Seven deaths were reported in Indore, three in Bhopal, two each in Jabalpur, Gwalior and Rajgarh, one each in Sagar, Dhar, Ratlam, Shahdol, Hoshangabad, Damoh, Chhindwara, Mandsaur and Harda, the official said.

A total of 1,985 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recovery count to 1,29,019.

"Of the new cases, Indore accounted for 429, Bhopal 256, Jabalpur 103 and Gwalior 45. The number of cases in Indore rose to 29,067, including 635 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 19,828 with 426 fatalities. Jabalpur and Gwalior have recorded 11,321 and 11,242 cases respectively," he said.

Indore now has 3,796 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior is 1,989 and 965 and 552 respectively, the official added.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,46,820, New cases 1,575, Death toll 2,624, Recovered 1,29,019, Active cases 15,177, number of people tested so far 24,04,153.

