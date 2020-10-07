Bhopal, Oct 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 1,639 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 1,40,307, a health official said.

With 30 patients succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 2,518, he said.

At six, Indore reported the highest number of deaths in the state in the day, while four persons died in Bhopal.

Three persons died each in Jabalpur and Sidhi while one fatality each occurred in Khargone, Ujjain, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Morena, Shivpuri, Ratlam, Damoh, Vidisha, Satna, Chhindwara, Datia, Shajapur and Umaria, the official said.

A total of 2,228 people were discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 1,20,267.

"Of the 1,639 new cases, Indore accounted for 482 infections, Bhopal 242, Jabalpur 144 and Gwalior 62," he added.

Indore's cumulative case tally now stands at 27,289 including 608 deaths, while Bhopal's case count is 18,931 with 414 fatalities.

"Gwalior and Jabalpur have recorded 11,011 and 10,863 cases, respectively, so far," the official said.

While Indore has 4,554 active cases, the number of such cases in Bhopal and Gwalior is 1,974 and 1,110, respectively.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,40,307, new cases 1,639, deaths 2,518, recovered 1,20,267, active cases 17,522, number of people tested so far 22,89,634.

