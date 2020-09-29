Bhopal, Sep 29 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 1,877 new COVID-19 cases, raising its count of infections to 1,26,043 while 39 deaths took the toll to 2,281, a state Health department official said.

A total of 2,433 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total count of recoveries to 1,02,445, he said.

Also Read | Hathras Gangrape Case: Family of Deceased Girl, Bhim Army Workers Protest Outside Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

Of the 39 fatalities, Indore reported seven deaths, while six patients died in Gwalior and four others succumbed in Bhopal.

Other fatalities were reported from Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Betul, Hoshangabad, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Sagar, Dhar, Satna, Rajgarh, Raisen, Balaghat, Singrauli and Ashok Nagar.

Also Read | 2nd Sero Survey Results: 87 Million Likely Exposed to COVID-19 in India, 1 in 15 Have Antibodies.

"Out of 1,877 new cases, Indore accounted for 449 infections, Bhopal 148, Jabalpur 201 and Gwalior 75," the official said.

Indore's overall case tally now stands at 23,524 with 558 deaths, while Bhopal's total case count is 17,130 with 388 fatalities.

"Gwalior and Jabalpur now have 10,406 and 9,598 cases respectively," the official said.

Indore now has 4,436 active cases, while Bhopal and Gwalior have 2,037 and 1,748 such cases, respectively, he added.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,26,043, new cases 1,877, death toll 2,281, recovered 1,02,445, active cases 21,317, total number of people tested 20,11,959.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)