Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal has announced that they will introduce millets in the diet of patients admitted here. This move is part of the institute's commitment to provide healthy and nutritious food to the patients.

Millets are nutrient-rich grains that are high in proteins, minerals, vitamins, and dietary fibre. They have several health benefits such as reducing the risk of heart diseases, diabetes and obesity. Moreover, millets are gluten-free, which makes them ideal for people with gluten sensitivity.

Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal, Prof Dr Ajai Singh said, "We are very excited to introduce millets in the diet of our patients. We believe that it will provide them with the essential nutrients they need to recover quickly. We are committed to providing the best care to our patients and this is one of the many steps we are taking in that direction."

AIIMS Bhopal is the first hospital in the region to introduce millets as part of its patient's diet. The institute has collaborated with local farmers to procure the millets and the dietary department of AIIMS Bhopal has also developed recipes using millets to ensure that the meals are tasty and nutritious. The Government of India proposed the International Year of Millets (IYM) 2023 which was accepted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The institute has also launched a campaign to spread awareness about the health benefits of millets and is encouraging people to include them in their daily diet.

Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also appreciated the initiative of the AIIMS Bhopal. He wrote on twitter, "Good Nutrition Our Tradition! AIIMS Bhopal introduces millets in the diet of admitted patients. It has several health benefits such as reducing the risk of heart diseases, diabetes, and obesity. This initiative of AIIMS will inspire people to add 'Shri Anna' to their diet." (ANI)

