North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], May 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh on Friday said that he has informed party president JP Nadda about an urgent need to revive the party in West Bengal, adding that party leaders are only interested in social media politics and not doing ground-level work.

"The state BJP wants to do politics on Facebook and WhatsApp. Ground-level work should be done by the party. I reported the matter to BJP national president JP Nadda. Delhi is looking into the matter at its own level. Many people are of the same opinion, but no one is speaking up. We all know that the condition of the organization is not good," said Arjun Singh, who switched over to the BJP from the TMC in 2019.

According to the Lok Sabha MP, the BJP should give the responsibility of the party to people who are capable and deserves it. "The BJP has to turn around the party. The organization has to fix it. Those who understand the organisation should be given responsibility. They should be given some power. The party has given us a chair, but it doesn't have legs. The party has given us a pen but it doesn't have ink."

Arjun Singh's comment came after the Union government announced its decision to withdraw the notification capping jute prices at Rs 6,500 per quintal, a demand that he and other industry stakeholders had been pressing for a long time.

After Arjun Singh's constant pressure on the central government, the Center has removed the price limit of raw jute on Thursday.

"Central government had lifted the price of raw jute prices. This will help the workers of the jute mill. Several people are associated with jute mills. I think the most number of workers are associated with the jute industry. Those who became jobless can revive their jobs and the closed mills can also open after the prices are revised," said Singh.

"There are many benefits of reopening of factories that were shut down. A committee has been formed for this. A little has been successful. Full success will come only when the tariff commission is applied on jute", added Singh.

According to him, provident fund, and gratuity money will be available for 15-16 jute mills that were closed.

"The Central Government after careful examination of the market dynamics of raw jute trade has lifted price cap of Rs 6,500 per quintal for TD5 grade of raw jute fixed w.e.f. 30th September 2021 on purchase of raw jute by the Jute Mills and other end users," the Ministry of Textiles said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Arjun Singh met the Union Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal in Delhi to raise his concerns regarding the price capping of raw jute by the Central government. (ANI)

