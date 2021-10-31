Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh's Assembly Constituencies reported over 50 per cent voter turnout in the by-elections held on Saturday, said the Election Commission of India.

Jobat assembly seat in Alirajpur district recorded 53.30 per cent voter turnout while the Niwari Assembly seat in Prithvipur district recorded 78.14 per cent voter turnout in the bye-elections held on Saturday, said the Election Commission of India.

Raigaon assembly seat in Satna district recorded 69.01 per cent.

The Election Commission had decided to hold the by-elections to fill vacancies and had fixed the dates of poll events as per provisions under Section 30 and date of withdrawal under Section 30(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on November 2. (ANI)

