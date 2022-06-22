Bhopal, Jun 22 (PTI) The five-day monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will start from July 25, an official said on Wednesday.

However, the opposition Congress in the state has demanded that the monsoon session duration be increased to 20 days.

“The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will begin on July 25 and continue till July 29,” the Assembly's principal secretary, AP Singh, said, adding that five sittings will be held during the session.

But, Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh in a statement demanded that the Assembly session should be held for at least 20 days.

He said constitutional experts recommend holding at least 60 to 75 sittings of the state Assembly in a year.

The Congress leader claimed that over the past some months, the BJP-led state government has "failed" on several fronts, including in tackling crime against women, law and order issues, power crisis, farmer suicides, high fuel prices, as well as issues pertaining to health and employment.

Besides, the legislators also need to raise problems of their constituencies, he said.

