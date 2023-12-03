Shajapur, December 3: Workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress party clashed with each other outside the counting spot in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district after BJP candidate from Shajapur constituency defeated his Congress candidate by a small margin. The police present on the spot used lathi charge and tear gas to disperse them. BJP candidate Arun Bhimawad beat Congress candidate Hukum Singh Karada by just 28 votes after which the workers of both the parties raised slogans and clashed with each other.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) T S Baghel, "There are three assembly constituencies in Shajapur district and the counting of votes in all three assemblies has been completed peacefully. Some BJP and Congress supporters were raising slogans after which the police immediately reached there and advised them. The situation is peaceful now." Meanwhile, reacting to the clash in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh Chief Election Officer Anupam Rajan said that the margin of votes during counting was less, so the process of re-verification of the rejected postal ballots was underway. Assembly Election 2023 Results: Less Than 1% Voters Opted for NOTA in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana; 1.29% in Chhattisgarh, Says EC

"In Shajapur, the margin of votes during counting was less. When the margin is less then the rejected postal ballots are re-verified so the process of re-verification of the rejected postal ballots is underway," Rajan said. Nonetheless, the BJP seems poised to return to power in the State where it ruled for 20 years, barring a short span in 2018 when Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress party was in power. Assembly Election 2023 Results: Ahead of Meet, Rumblings in INDIA Bloc After Congress’s Poor Poll Show in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan

Clash Broke Out Between BJP and Congress Workers

#WATCH | A clash broke out between BJP and Congress workers in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur; police used lathi charge to disperse them. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/lXBEtzumme — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

According to the latest trends from the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 21 seats and was leading on 145 seats, while the Congress party won seven seats and was leading on 56 seats and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat. Elections to the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh Assembly was a fight between the BJP and the Congress, which was toppled from power in 2020 with help from Jyotiraditya Scindia who defected to BJP from the Congress.

