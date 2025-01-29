Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly killing a 58-year-old inspector ranked officer posted at Rustamji Armed Police Training College (RAPTC) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Devendra Burasi (27) and the inspector was identified as Prabhat Narayan Chaturvedi (58). The inspector took an auto to reach the bus stop on the intervening night of January 23-24 and on the way, both of them consumed liquor together. During this, they had a dispute, following which the accused got furious and committed the crime, the police said.

The family members of the inspector had also lodged a missing complaint at Vijaynagar police station in the district.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 2) Abhinay Vishwakarma said, "On January 24, we received information about a dead body found in front of Phoenix Mall under Khajrana police station limits on which the police team reached the spot. Forensic team was called to investigate the matter and prima facie, it appeared that the body was thrown at the spot after the murder. After the postmortem report, a case was registered and a probe was initiated,"

The police enquired about the identification of the dead body and found that he was an Inspector rank officer Prabhat Narayan Chaturvedi (58), who was posted at RAPTC. Upon identification, the police talked to his family members and came to know that his mother recently passed away and he was about to leave for the Panna district for that purpose.

Thereafter, the police began a probe to track the Inspector's movement from his home to the incident spot. When CCTV footage was checked, he was found near Pardeshipura wine shop in the district and was spotted taking an auto, the officer said.

"The police traced the auto and took the auto driver Devendra Burasi into custody. When he was questioned about the matter, he confessed to the crime. He told the police that on the intervening night of January 23-24, he met with the inspector at the wine shop and the inspector asked him to drop him at the bus stop. On the way, they consumed liquor together and had a dispute. The auto driver got furious, attacked and killed him. After that he threw his body and escaped," the officer said.

During the interrogation, the accused told the police he killed him by hitting a stone on his head. The stone used in the crime was recovered from the incident site. The accused has been arrested and his auto was also confiscated, the officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

