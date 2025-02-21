Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal is all geared-up to host the "Invest MP Global Investor Summit" (GIS) 2025 scheduled to be held here on February 24-25 and the preparations for the purpose are on the final stage.

The capital city has been beautifully transformed into a vibrant hub of innovation and culture. Streets have been renovated, along with placing artistic designs, colorful paintings and stunning decor at prominent squares in the city. Lighting fountains are also initiated at major squares in the city and the walls showcase the rich cultural heritage of Madhya Pradesh.

Floating logo of 'Invest MP GIS' has been placed in Upper Lake (Bada talab) situated in the state capital. The GIS venue located at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya is also almost ready and is being given final touch.

Bhopal Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh told ANI, "We are continuously making arrangements for the upcoming event and now our preparations are at final touch. We have also worked on the pre-event preparation as well. We have held a detailed discussion over the accommodation of delegates and about the vehicle parking arrangements. All our preparations are in the final stages. The remaining work will also be completed in the next two days."

According to an official release, the list of distinguished guests is also nearly finalised. The state government has invited entrepreneurs from 60 countries to showcase Madhya Pradesh's immense investment potential. The summit will witness participation from 13 ambassadors, 6 high commissioners, and several consul generals representing key strategic nations.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held Regional Industry Conclaves in several divisions of Madhya Pradesh, interactive sessions across major Indian cities and international investment roadshows in the UK, Germany, and Japan which have created a strong platform for regional industries, attracting global companies to invest in the state.

The diplomatic delegation at GIS-2025 will be led by consul generals from Germany, Japan, Switzerland, and Malaysia, along with senior representatives from the United Kingdom, Poland, Netherlands, and Canada. Notably, ambassadors from Nepal, Morocco, Zimbabwe, Angola, and Burkina Faso, along with high commissioners from Rwanda, Seychelles, Jamaica, Lesotho, and Uganda, have confirmed their participation.

The World Bank will play a crucial role in GIS-2025, led by Country Director Auguste Tano Kouame, accompanied by senior specialists in infrastructure and digital transformation. Additionally, the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) will be represented by Deputy Executive Director Dushyant Thakor.

Key global trade and investment promotion agencies have confirmed their participation, including JETRO (Japan) led by Director General Hiroyuki Kitamura, German Trade & Invest represented by Director Seema Bharadwaj, Invest Ottawa and top agencies from Italy, Canada, Australia (Austrade), and Malaysia (Matrade). These participations highlight strong cross-continental investment interest in Madhya Pradesh.

GIS-2025 has received strong support from bilateral chambers of commerce, which represent key economic partnerships, including Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC) and German-Indian Innovation Corridor (GIIC), led by Managing Director Stephan Haluza, Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SICCI), led by Chairman Manish Tripathi, Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea (ICCK), led by Chairman Ramesh Ayyar, Indo-Polish Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IPCCI), led by Chairman JJ Singh, and India-Djibouti Chamber of Commerce (IDCC)

These chambers bring expertise in facilitating cross-border investments and strengthening Madhya Pradesh's global economic ties.

Governor of Russia's Ulyanovsk Region, Ruskkikh Alexey Yuryevich, will lead a high-level delegation including senior government officials and business leaders. Apart from Zimbabwe's Deputy Minister of Industry & Commerce, Raj Modi, will represent his country's growing economic ties with Madhya Pradesh. Several other ministerial delegations are also expected to confirm their participation soon. (ANI)

