India News | MP: Biometric Mismatch at Training Centre Exposes SSC GD Constable 2025 Recruitment Fraud

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): A major recruitment fraud involving the SSC GD Constable Examination 2025 has come to light in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior after a candidate allegedly used an impersonator to appear on his behalf and even clear the physical and medical tests for recruitment in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The fraud was detected during the biometric verification at a BSF training centre in Bengaluru, where the candidate's fingerprints failed to match the biometric records submitted during the recruitment process. Following the discrepancy, authorities alerted police and an investigation was initiated into the matter.

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According to an FIR, Shiv Singh, a resident of Jabalpur district, was selected as a Constable (GD) through the SSC Examination 2025 and reported to the BSF training centre in Bengaluru on March 9, 2026, for basic training. During biometric authentication and document verification conducted on March 21, officials found that the fingerprints of the recruit did not match the biometric data available in the recruitment database despite repeated attempts. A complete mismatch was recorded and also there was mismatch found in photographs pasted on recruitment application form/e-admit card with his physical appearance.

"During questioning, he admitted that his examination including medical for the post of Constable(GD) in CAPFs through SSC Examination 2025, was given/attended by an unknown person to whom he had paid Rs 50,000/- for appearing the exam medical on his behalf," the FIR read.

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Speaking to ANI, Behat Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Manish Yadav said the SSC-GD examination was conducted in February 2025 at an online examination centre in Bijoli area of Gwalior.

"One person allegedly got another individual (solver) to appear in the examination on his behalf. The same person also underwent the subsequent medical examination. When the selected candidate reached the training centre in Bengaluru, his fingerprints and facial records did not match during verification. Suspicion arose and information was sought from the medical board in Tekanpur, where the medical test took place and the examination centre. Following which, it was revealed that the candidate was fake," Yadav said.

Consequently, the IG (BSF) lodged a 'Zero FIR' in the matter. The case has now been formally registered at the Bijoli police station and other relevant evidence is being procured through official correspondence, the officer said, adding that the accused will be arrested soon. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)