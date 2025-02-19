Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and Member of Parliament VD Sharma on Wednesday inspected the preparations at the Kushabhau Thakre Convention Center (Minto Hall) in Bhopal in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit the state on February 23 and will spend the night in the capital. Additionally, on February 23, the Prime Minister will hold a meeting with all the BJP MLAs, MPs, and prominent office-bearers at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Center in Bhopal. As a result, BJP chief Sharma took stock of the preparations ahead of the PM's visit to the state capital.

"It is a moment of good fortune for all of us that PM Modi is visiting Madhya Pradesh on February 23 and 24. The Prime Minister will perform the Bhoomi Pujan at a cancer hospital in Chhatarpur on February 23. On the same day, he will visit Bhopal, and it is our good fortune that PM Modi will communicate with all the BJP MLAs, MPs and prominent office bearers here for two hours. Therefore, we are here busy with the preparations," Sharma told ANI.

In addition, PM Modi will inaugurate the two-day "Invest Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit" (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal on February 24. Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah will attend the closing ceremony on the second day of the summit.

The two-day program aims to highlight the state's investment climate and industrial infrastructure, offering numerous opportunities for potential collaborations.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a meeting of the top committee to ensure the well-organized and successful conduct of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, which will be held on February 24-25 at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya in Bhopal.

CM Yadav said that PM Modi will inaugurate the two-day GIS on February 24 and will also launch Madhya Pradesh's latest industrial policies.

He further mentioned that the Prime Minister will also inspect the MP Experience Zone, which will be established at the GIS venue. This zone will feature an immersive digital walkthrough showcasing Madhya Pradesh's heritage, its progress to date, and future aspirations in a coordinated presentation.

He also directed officials to work in close coordination with each other to make the GIS grand, well-organized, and result-driven. (ANI)

