Indore, Jan 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya on Friday asked the administration in Indore city to get outlets of popular hairstylist Jawed Habib shut in 48 hours or else he would launch an agitation.

In a purported video of an incident that took place in Muzzafarnagar in Uttar Pradesh on January 3, Habib is seen spitting on a woman's head while she sits with her back to him. "If there is scarcity of water, then use saliva," he can be heard saying.

Habib, after the woman filed a complaint, has been booked under Section 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person) of Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

In a video posted on Twitter, the MLA, who is the son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, said, “This is for all responsible officers of police and district administration. They should get Habib's salons and training centres shut in 48 hours, or I am going to launch an agitation."

Stating that he opposed Habib's act from the bottom of his heart, the MLA, who in June, 2019 had hit a civic official with a bat during an anti-encroachment drive, said he had "resolved" to not allow the stylist's outlets to operate in Indore.

Meanwhile, local BJP leader Sumit Mishra said he had sent a letter to BJP national president JP Nadda to expel Habib, who claims to be a BJP member, from the party.

