Bhopal, Jun 23 (PTI) A resolution on the current political situation and other issues will be discussed in the Madhya Pradesh BJP's state executive meeting here on Thursday which will be virtually inaugurated by the party president JP Nadda from New Delhi, a BJP functionary said on Wednesday.

“The BJP president will inaugurate the day-long state executive meeting from Delhi in a virtual mode at 11 AM,” Madhya Pradesh BJP general secretary Ranvir Singh Rawat told reporters.

He said four sessions will be held during the meeting including paying tributes to BJP leaders, workers and other persons who died recently. A resolution discussing the current political situation and the work done by the state government during the coronavirus pandemic will also be discussed.

The other two sessions will be devoted to discussions on the BJP's policies and programmes, Rawat said.

Besides Nadda, Union ministers Thawar Chand Gehlot, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Narendra Singh Tomar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Prahlad Patel, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya and MP Jyotiraditya Scindia will take part in the meeting virtually, Rawat said.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address the concluding session of the BJP executive meeting.

The members of the state executive committee will participate in the meeting via video links from their respective district offices, Rawat added.

